New protests erupt against India law as police face brutality claims

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

FRESH protests against India's new citizenship law erupted on Tuesday as alleged police brutality fuelled fury against the legislation which critics say is anti-Muslim.

The law grants citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries in what opponents say is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist masterplan.

Uproar over the move has sparked days of protests, clashes and riots across India that have left six people dead and dozens injured in a major challenge to Mr Modi since he swept to power in 2014.

Protesters gathered on Tuesday in the eastern city of Kolkata in West Bengal for a fresh rally led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a fierce critic of Mr Modi.

Thousands took to the streets Monday in a march through Kolkata led by Ms Banerjee.

New protests also broke out in the southernmost state of Kerala, while several rallies were planned in the capital New Delhi late on Tuesday.

Authorities have imposed Internet blackouts and used force to shut down rallies and sit-ins across several states to quell the unrest.

In the north-eastern state of Assam, the epicentre of the protests where four people died after being shot by police, a curfew imposed in some regions was lifted early on Tuesday.

The new round of rallies came as petitions calling for a probe into allegations of police brutality at two universities in northern India were heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Rioters had torched vehicles while police with batons fired tear gas and charged protesting students before storming Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university late on Sunday. AFP

