New restriction for all travellers from S Korea

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Travellers from South Korea will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities from Dec 26 onwards , said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.
TRAVELLERS from South Korea will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities from Dec 26 onwards , said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

The new restriction comes into force for all travellers from South Korea entering Singapore from 11....

