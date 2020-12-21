You are here

New strain of coronavirus in Britain out of control, warns health secretary

Parts of England likely to be stuck in new, highest tier of restrictions until vaccine is rolled out, says Matt Hancock
Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201221_NAHCOVID21_4375396.jpg
Videos shared on social media showed a dash for trains out of London on Saturday evening. More transport police will be deployed to stop people taking unnecessary journeys out of the capital. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been tasked to look at compensation payments for cancelled tickets.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

London

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain of the coronavirus is "out of control" and suggested parts of England will be stuck in the new, highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.

More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for