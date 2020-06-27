You are here

New US coronavirus cases hit 45,242 for biggest one-day increase of pandemic

Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 11:28 AM

nz_usmedic_270665.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[LUBBOCK, Texas] The United States recorded 45,242 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of Americans who have tested positive to at least 2.48 million.

The new record for positive Covid-19...

