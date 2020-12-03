You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New US jobless claims down by 75,000

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 10:44 PM

file7ck09fh9mp1v8y2sj0.jpg
New applications for US jobless benefits fell to 712,000 last week, a better-than-expected decline of 75,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] New applications for US jobless benefits fell to 712,000 last week, a better-than-expected decline of 75,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Economists had been anticipating the number of new claims to hold steady after spiking in the week ended Nov 21 to an upwardly revised 787,000.

The four-week average for initial claims also dropped by 11,000, according to the weekly data.

The report showed that through the week ended Nov 14, 20.2 million people continued to receive some form of unemployment benefit - a decline of about 350,000 - including under special programmes passed during the pandemic that will soon expire.

The fate of those programmes remains uncertain as Congress has yet to break the impasse over a new federal relief plan that can be approved in the few weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Democratic leaders in Congress have thrown their support behind a US$908 billion bipartisan proposal, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to press for a much more limited plan of about US$500 billion.

Amid continued signs the labour market recovery has stalled, the big drop in jobless claims may not provide much comfort since the data are for the week that include the Thanksgiving holiday, which could skew the figures.

"The plunge in initial claims does not refute the idea that the trend is rising; we expected a sharp fall because of the difficulty of adjusting for Thanksgiving," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

He warned that "initial claims likely will rebound strongly next week, probably rising above the 800,000 mark for the first time in eight weeks."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's approval of South Korean game lifts hopes of better ties

Thai protest leader faces contempt charge over PM court ruling

Singapore PMI drops marginally but remains in expansion for 5th month

France mourns ex-president Giscard

EU-Singapore trade held steady despite pandemic; both sides must 'stay the course' on free trade: Iswaran

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 10:53 PM
Companies & Markets

LionGold proposes issuance of up to S$10 million in convertible bonds

INVESTMENT holding company LionGold Corp is proposing to issue up to S$10 million of 10 per cent unlisted and...

Dec 3, 2020 10:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chevron tightens belt again with billions more in cuts

[BENGALURU] US oil major Chevron on Thursday cut billions off its long-term capital and exploratory budget after a...

Dec 3, 2020 10:08 PM
Consumer

Meadows brand bottled water recalled after bacteria found in the product

[SINGAPORE] Bottled water from the brand Meadows has been recalled after bacteria was found in the product.

Dec 3, 2020 09:59 PM
Government & Economy

China's approval of South Korean game lifts hopes of better ties

[SEOUL] China has granted a licence to a South Korean mobile game, the presidential office in Seoul said on Thursday...

Dec 3, 2020 09:53 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protest leader faces contempt charge over PM court ruling

[BANGKOK] Thai authorities filed fresh legal action Thursday against a pro-democracy protest leader after he...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for