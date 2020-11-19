You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New US jobless claims rise to 742,000, reversing decline

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 11:31 PM

[WASHINGTON] New filings for unemployment benefits in the United States climbed to 742,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, reversing their recent decline amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The rise in seasonally adjusted claims for the week ended Nov 14 was sharper than analysts had forecast and indicates the persistence of mass layoffs in the world's largest economy as lawmakers in Congress remain deadlocked on enacting a new stimulus measure that could help it weather the storm.

The data also showed 320,237 people applying for benefits under a special programme for workers who aren't normally eligible, while the level of claims reported in the week ended Nov 7 was revised slightly upwards.

The report marked the 35th week since business shutdowns to stop the transmission of Covid-19 caused mass layoffs. And even though the rate of claims has declined from the millions of layoffs seen each week early in the pandemic, it remains above the worst-single week recorded during the 2008-2010 global financial crisis.

"It should be clear now from the data that millions of workers have been self-employed and re-dismissed during this crisis as the tides of virus and government support for businesses ebb and flow," investment banker Dan Alpert said on Twitter.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Congress in March approved a US$2.2 trillion measure expanding payments to the unemployed and offering loans and grants to small businesses. But those provisions have expired and despite months of talks, Democrats and Republicans have been unable to agree on how much to spend in a new bill, and what to spend it on.

That's raised fears that the country is set for a renewed downturn as cases spike nationwide.

The country recorded 157,950 new infections over the 24 hours prior to Wednesday, the same day total deaths from the disease climbed above 250,000.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Global economy recovering, but may be losing momentum, says IMF chief

Singapore is looking to sign a digital economy agreement with the EU: Chan

SM Tharman: Resilient hubs key for companies seeking stability amidst Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

No further virus aid expected until next budget: Lawrence Wong

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 11:07 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St drops at open on virus fears, higher jobless claims

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as surging Covid-19 cases and an unexpected rise in...

Nov 19, 2020 10:37 PM
Banking & Finance

China to probe three banks in widening default inquiry

[SHANGHAI] China widened its probe into last week's shock bond default by a state-owned coal miner, saying on...

Nov 19, 2020 10:04 PM
Consumer

Japan's Orix invests US$60m in Israeli venture firm

[JERUSALEM] Israeli venture investment firm OurCrowd said on Thursday that Japanese leasing and financial services...

Nov 19, 2020 09:52 PM
Consumer

Carrefour agrees to suspend Black Friday sales

[PARIS] Europe's biggest retailer Carrefour has agreed to suspend its "Black Friday" sales event due to take place...

Nov 19, 2020 09:47 PM
Government & Economy

Global economy recovering, but may be losing momentum, says IMF chief

[WASHINGTON] The global economy is recovering from the depths of the coronavirus crisis, but there are signs of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UBS becomes first major European bank to pay out full 2019 dividend

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for