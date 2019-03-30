New waterfront lifestyle area to open in Sentosa

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A NEW lifestyle quarter featuring eateries, shops, concerts, event spaces and waterfront accommodation is set to open in Sentosa by the end of the year, as part of plans to increase the resort island's night-time offerings.
Called Siloso
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg