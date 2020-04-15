You are here

New York adds 3,700 to death toll to count victims not hospitalised

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 6:53 AM

New York City added thousands of people to its coronavirus death toll to account for victims who died in recent weeks without seeking hospital care.
The additional deaths - more than 3,700 - pushed the city's total to more than 10,000. Freddi Goldstein, press secretary to Mayor Bill de Blasio, said Tuesday that they include at-home deaths of people suspected of having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. That judgment is based on reported symptoms including cough, fever and shortness of breath.

The city's Health Department published official statistics Tuesday afternoon reporting 6,589 deaths as of the Monday at 4pm.

"We are focused on ensuring that every New Yorker who died because of Covid-19 gets counted," the city health commissioner, Oxiris Barbot, said in a written statement. "While these data reflect the tragic impact that the virus has had on our city, they will also help us to determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide us in our decisions."

Mr De Blasio has said previously that there was a surge in unexplained at-home deaths coinciding with the virus outbreak, and that he suspected many of them were caused by Covid-19.

