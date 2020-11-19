You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York closes schools as Europe virus deaths rise

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 6:51 AM

nz_nycsch_191132.jpg
New York announced on Wednesday it would close schools to battle a rise in coronavirus infections as the death rate in Europe surged and protests against restrictions turned violent.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] New York announced on Wednesday it would close schools to battle a rise in coronavirus infections as the death rate in Europe surged and protests against restrictions turned violent.

The toughened measures in America's most-populous city came despite Pharma giant Pfizer...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK to unveil 'largest military investment' in three decades

'I've got you covered': 3 insurers offer plans for visitors to Singapore

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Robinsons owes S$31.7m to 442 creditors

Centre opens in Jiangsu to help Singapore biomed startups tap Chinese market

UK, EU inch closer to Brexit deal as yet another deadline looms

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Apple to pay US$113m to US states over iPhone battery complaints

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple has agreed to pay US$113 million to settle litigation with more than 30 US states over its...

Nov 19, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

UK to unveil 'largest military investment' in three decades

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday unveil what is being billed as Britain's biggest programme of...

Nov 19, 2020 06:44 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks ends higher on vaccine cheer, M&A support

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed higher on Wednesday as more positive updates on Covid-19 vaccine and merger...

Nov 19, 2020 06:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil gains 1% on potential Opec+ rethink and vaccine hopes

[NEW YORK] Oil prices firmed by about 1 per cent on Wednesday on hopes Opec and its allies will delay a planned...

Nov 19, 2020 06:37 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks sag as New York shuts schools on Covid-19 rise

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, tumbling after New York City ordered...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for