You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York governor says 'worst is over' as virus toll tops 10,000

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 6:16 AM

nz_Cuomo_140426.jpg
Andrew Cuomo said lower average hospitalisation rates and intubations suggested a "plateauing" of infections in America's coronavirus epicentre but warned the outbreak could worsen if restrictions are lifted too quickly.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] New York's governor declared on Monday that the "worst is over" for its coronavirus outbreak, despite deaths passing 10,000, as several states began devising a plan to reopen their shuttered economies.

Andrew Cuomo said lower average hospitalisation rates and intubations suggested a "plateauing" of infections in America's coronavirus epicentre but warned the outbreak could worsen if restrictions are lifted too quickly.

"The worst is over if we continue to be smart going forward. I believe we can now start on the path to normalcy," Mr Cuomo told reporters.

The governor, a Democrat, said 671 people had died in New York in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in America's hardest-hit state to 10,056.

It was the lowest single-day toll in New York since April 5. The highest of 799 was reported on Thursday of last week.

SEE ALSO

Sidelining key health agency made US 'less safe,' says ex-chief

Mr Cuomo, and the governors of neighbouring New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island later held a joint conference call where they announced a taskforce to come up with a reopening plan.

Earlier, President Donald Trump tweeted that any decision to end shutdowns rested with him, even though it was individual governors who rolled out the lockdowns in the first place.

America's federal system of government delegates powers to the governors of the 50 states, but the president in theory can use his powers to oversee a coordinated national strategy.

Mr Cuomo said 18 officials, three from each of the six east coast states, would start work immediately on a "coordinated" proposal to get businesses and schools open again.

"We didn't start with a timetable but we'll say to the group, 'We want it ASAP but we want it smart,'" Mr Cuomo explained.

He said at his earlier press conference that the reopening would be gradual, would involve easing isolation measures and could start with recalibrating who is an essential worker.

'DELICATE BALANCE' 

It would also require an increase in testing to monitor infection rates and would be based on data and the advice of health experts, not politicians.

"This is a delicate balance," Mr Cuomo said.

"It's not going to be, we flip the switch, and everybody comes out of their house, gets in their car, waves and hugs each other, and the economy will start."

The governor described restarting New York's shuttered economy as like "opening a valve," and implored people to "do it carefully, do it slowly and do it intelligently."

"If you see that infection rates start ticking up, which would be undermining everything we have accomplished thus far, then you know you've opened the valve too fast," he said.

Mr Cuomo encouraged New York's 19.5 million inhabitants to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, saying "two or three days of reckless behaviour" could set the fight against the pandemic back.

New York state - the epicentre of the US outbreak - accounts for almost half of the country's more than 23,070 deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The virus has particularly spread among Latino and African-American communities living in deprived neighbourhoods where many residents work in service sectors and often lack comprehensive health insurance.

AFP

Government & Economy

Sidelining key health agency made US 'less safe,' says ex-chief

IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor countries

'Serious risk' of virus spread in more worker dorms: MOM

Record 386 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Law to come down hard on those who abuse virus relief fund: Shanmugam

ADB triples pandemic rescue package to US$20b

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 06:20 AM
Government & Economy

Sidelining key health agency made US 'less safe,' says ex-chief

[WASHINGTON] The United States has become "less safe" as a result of the White House's decision to sideline the...

Apr 14, 2020 06:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Trump says Opec+ planning to cut production by 20 million barrels per day

[WASHINGTON] Top global oil producers are considering slashing output by 20 million barrels a day under the terms of...

Apr 14, 2020 06:08 AM
Government & Economy

IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor countries

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund on Monday announced immediate debt relief for 25 poor countries to help...

Apr 14, 2020 06:06 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks mostly fall as oil prices gyrate on Opec deal

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks mostly fell on Monday ahead of major earnings reports, while the oil market gave a...

Apr 14, 2020 06:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Record oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market

[SINGAPORE] The minimal impact on oil prices from a global deal for record output cuts showed that oil producers...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.