New York mayor announces shutdown plan for nine neighbourhoods

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 6:40 AM

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he planned to put nine neighbourhoods back under tight shutdowns as Covid-19 cases rise in parts of the city, which had largely controlled the pandemic after a catastrophic outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"Today, unfortunately, is not a day for celebration...

"Today, unfortunately, is not a day for celebration...

