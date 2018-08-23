You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York subpoenas ex-Trump attorney Cohen in Trump Foundation probe

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 7:01 AM

BP_Michael Cohen_230818_25.jpg
New York state sent a subpoena on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen in connection with a probe of the Trump Foundation charity, a New York state official said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] New York state sent a subpoena on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen in connection with a probe of the Trump Foundation charity, a New York state official said.

The subpoena was issued by the New York state tax department after Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, made comments about Cohen having information regarding the Trump Foundation, which is based in the state, said the official, who requested anonymity.

New York state tax department spokesman James Gazzale said the agency would be working with the New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney as appropriate.

Neither Davis nor Mr Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani responded to requests for comment on the subpoena.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The state's attorney general, Barbara Underwood, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, three of his children and his foundation in June, saying Trump had illegally used the nonprofit as a personal "checkbook" for his own benefit, including his 2016 presidential campaign.

"We cannot comment on potential or ongoing investigations," Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said on Wednesday.

"As our lawsuit against the Trump Foundation illustrates, we will hold Donald Trump and his associates accountable for violations of state law, and will seek a criminal referral from the appropriate state agency as necessary," Ms Spitalnick said.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, declined to comment.

The subpoena was first reported by the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to eight criminal charges, including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

In interviews after the plea, Cohen's lawyer Mr Davis said his client had information of interest to New York state authorities probing the Trump Foundation. He also said Cohen had information of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters at a state fair on Wednesday that Mr Davis had gone "out of his way to say Cohen would be forthcoming on both federal and state investigations".

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Turnbull seeks to survive next day of Australia power plays

Turnbull dumps unpopular tax plan in frantic bid to win favour

Booming US economy has costs for global growth

Trump, a currency manipulator? Wall St isn't ruling it out

US isolationism casts cloud over dollar's reserve dominance

If Fed follows Trump, US assets would be dented

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
3 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
4 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
5 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

BT_20180823_DEFEAT_3540371.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Turnbull dumps unpopular tax plan in frantic bid to win favour

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening