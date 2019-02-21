You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand advisory group recommends country introduce capital gains tax

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 6:58 AM

[WELLINGTON] A New Zealand tax working group recommended on Thursday that the government begin taxing capital gains income to ensure fairness and balance of the tax system, it announced on Thursday.

The recommendations were published in a highly anticipated report, which would now be considered by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's coalition government.

The report said all members agreed that more income from capital gains should be taxed from the sale of residential rental properties.

A majority in the group also supported going further and broadening that approach to include all land and buildings, business assets, intangible property and shares.

New Zealand currently does not tax income in the form of capital gains except in some specified instances, the report said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the government would take a "measured response" to the report, and release its full response in April.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump threatens tariffs on EU if no trade deal reached

May hails Brexit talks 'progress' but no breakthrough

Federal Reserve says US growth easing as global risks rise

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

Tax break mitigates diesel duty hike - but cushion is temporary

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
4 Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BP_Heng Swee Keat_210219_3.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

BP_Federal Reserve _210219_20.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve says US growth easing as global risks rise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening