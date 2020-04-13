You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand, Australia say too soon to ease restrictions despite coronavirus slowdown

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 12:33 PM

WH-beach-120420.jpg
Officials in New Zealand and Australia, hailed globally for their early signs of success in combating the spread of the coronavirus, said on Monday it is too soon to start easing social distancing rules or reopening their economies.
PHOTO: EPA- EFE

[MELBOURNE] Officials in New Zealand and Australia, hailed globally for their early signs of success in combating the spread of the coronavirus, said on Monday it is too soon to start easing social distancing rules or reopening their economies.

The rate of new coronavirus cases has abated significantly in both countries without straining the capacity of their health systems. New Zealand has enforced a wide-ranging lockdown and Australia is also tightly restricting many activities.

New Zealand recorded its fifth death due to coronavirus on Monday, but new confirmed cases in the Pacific nation of about 5 million rose only by 15, a sixth of what was seen in early April, bringing the total of cases to 1,064.

According to Australia's health ministry, the number of new confirmed cases rose on Monday by 33, the slowest rate in a month and less than a tenth seen two weeks ago. Australia has now recorded 6,322 cases, with 61 deaths.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was too soon to relax restrictions despite the flattening in the curve of cases.

SEE ALSO

Freeport-McMoRan closes New Mexico mine as coronavirus cases spread

"Now is the time to stay the course, to continue with these, self-isolation and social distancing," Mr Hunt said in televised briefing. "These are producing real reductions in the rate of growth."

Australia deployed its toughest crackdown yet over the long Easter holiday weekend, with helicopters, police checkpoints and hefty fines used to deter people from breaking a travel ban or breaching public gathering rules.

Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio the government may start making decisions only "in the coming weeks" about what restrictions, if any, can be relaxed.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a decision on whether to extend the nationwide shutdown and state of national emergency, declared in late March, will be made on April 20.

"Our number of cases may be small, but that doesn't mean we have yet been successful in hunting this virus down," Ms Ardern said.

With the economies of both countries taking a severe hit, governments are spending heavily on cushioning the impact.

In Australia, which has already pledged spending of more than 10 per cent of its annual gross domestic product to help the economy, the government was in talks over the weekend with top carriers Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia Holdings about subsidising domestic flights.

New Zealand's Ardern said her government will be issuing guidance next week on the economy's ability to recover.

"We are very aware of the need to get our economy running as soon as possible," she said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown: sources

Macron set to warn France virus lockdown must go on

Despite pandemic disruptions, UN carries on - by videoconference

Terrible or merely bad? Investors brace for ugly Q1 earnings

South Korea's April 1-10 exports tumble as coronavirus ravages global demand

US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Freeport-McMoRan closes New Mexico mine as coronavirus cases spread

[NEW YORK] Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Sunday it has suspended operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico...

Apr 13, 2020 12:43 PM
Consumer

Small chloroquine study halted over risk of fatal heart complications

[NEW YORK] A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher...

Apr 13, 2020 12:42 PM
Banking & Finance

China central bank raises stake in India's HDFC

[BENGALURU] The People's Bank of China increased its stake in Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) to 1.01 per...

Apr 13, 2020 12:34 PM
Government & Economy

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown: sources

[NEW DELHI] India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a...

Apr 13, 2020 12:28 PM
Stocks

Indian shares fall on likely lockdown extension, oil price rise

[MUMBAI] Indian shares slipped on Monday as Asia's third-biggest economy looked set to extend a lockdown to contain...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.