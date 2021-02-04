You are here
New Zealand business confidence improves further in Feb: ANZ survey
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand business sentiment improved further in February with investment and employment intentions going up, a preliminary ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.
The survey's headline measure showed a net 11.8 per cent of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead compared with a net 9.4 per cent in the previous poll in December last year.
A net 22.3 per cent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, compared with 21.7 per cent in the previous survey.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes