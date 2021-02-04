 New Zealand business confidence improves further in Feb: ANZ survey, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand business confidence improves further in Feb: ANZ survey

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 8:21 AM

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand business sentiment improved further in February with investment and employment intentions going up, a preliminary ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 11.8 per cent of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead compared with a net 9.4 per cent in the previous poll in December last year.

A net 22.3 per cent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, compared with 21.7 per cent in the previous survey.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Draghi calls for 'unity' as he tries to form Italian government

Federal Reserve's Evans says the more fiscal support, the better

UK government says vaccine roll-out passes 10 million

Canada designates Proud Boys a banned terrorist group

Singapore keeps key links going with very selective quarantine-free entry

WEF meeting in Singapore moved to August amid pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei opens slightly lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened marginally lower on Thursday after Wall Street shares finished little...

Feb 4, 2021 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

Draghi calls for 'unity' as he tries to form Italian government

[ROME] Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi urged Italy's splintered parties Wednesday to get behind him...

Feb 4, 2021 07:49 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Evans says the more fiscal support, the better

[BERKELEY, California] Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday voiced support for the...

Feb 4, 2021 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

Going for gold: Eiffel Tower gets Olympic facelift

[PARIS] The Eiffel Tower has embarked on the most extensive revamp of its 130-year history to look its best for the...

Feb 4, 2021 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK government says vaccine roll-out passes 10 million

[LONDON] More than 10 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine across Britain, according to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why did brokers restrict trading in GameStop?

The Myanmar coup may have been a pre-emptive strike by the military

Singapore's real estate market may have brighter prospects in 2021

Silver futures up as Reddit forum users train fire on short selling

Google co-founder Brin opens family office in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for