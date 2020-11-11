You are here

New Zealand central bank holds rates at 0.25%, launches funding programme

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 9:34 AM

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held rates as expected at 0.25 per cent on Wednesday and said additional monetary stimulus was needed to meet its consumer price inflation and employment remit.
[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held rates as expected at 0.25 per cent on Wednesday and said additional monetary stimulus was needed to meet its consumer price inflation and employment remit.

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected the RBNZ to hold rates.

The bank also launched a funding-for-lending programme for banks that will commence in December and retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at NZ$100 billion (S$89.4 billion).

REUTERS

