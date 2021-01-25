New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand confirmed on Monday it was investigating one positive case of Covid-19 in the community that was first reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in months.
The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on Dec 30 was of the South African...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes