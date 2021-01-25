You are here

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 9:06 AM

New Zealand confirmed on Monday it was investigating one positive case of Covid-19 in the community that was first reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in months.
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand confirmed on Monday it was investigating one positive case of Covid-19 in the community that was first reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in months.

The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on Dec 30 was of the South African...

