New Zealand opens bars as more curbs eased, four-day work week idea floated

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 8:53 AM

nz_bar_210520.jpg
Bars and pubs opened in New Zealand for the first time in months on Thursday, as restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus were eased further and the government looked to revive economic activity.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Venues serving alcohol have remained closed across the country...

