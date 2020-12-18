New Zealand plans vaccine rollout in second half of 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Wellington
NEW Zealand will begin to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to its entire population by the middle of next year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.
The government said it had secured enough vaccines to inoculate all of the country's five million people, with two...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes