You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand PM to make curtailed China trip

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 1:01 PM

lwx_Jacinda Ardern_250319_40.jpg
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that a long-awaited trip to China will take place next week, but had been shortened in the wake of the Christchurch mosque killings.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that a long-awaited trip to China will take place next week, but had been shortened in the wake of the Christchurch mosque killings.

Ms Ardern said she would travel to Beijing on Sunday then hold a full day of meetings Monday with the leaders of New Zealand's largest trading partner, including President Xi Jinping, before returning home the next day.

She said she did not want to spend too long away from New Zealand as it continues to mourn the March 15 shootings at two Christchurch mosques that claimed 50 lives.

"It was originally intended to be a longer visit, including a business delegation, but under the circumstances that did not seem appropriate to be away for longer," she told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It will be Ms Ardern's first visit to China since she was elected in late 2017 - an unusually long wait for the leader of a nation that signed a pioneering free-trade deal with Beijing in 2008.

There were fears that Beijing had postponed the trip amid strained relations after New Zealand's intelligence agency last November halted plans for Chinese-owned Huawei to participate in a proposed 5G network, citing "significant security risks".

Ms Ardern has repeatedly played down the Huawei spat and did not directly address it on Monday.

"This is an important visit, New Zealand places a high priority on our relationship with China," she said.

"I look forward to our ongoing engagement."

She said discussion items would include upgrading the bilateral free trade deal and combatting climate change.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

US economists less optimistic, see slower growth: survey

National Wages Council seeks public feedback on wage, employment-related issues

Anti-Brexit protesters stage mass rally in London

10-year US yields fall further below 3-month bills

Britain's May to meet ministers amid reported moves to oust her

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
4 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
5 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch

Must Read

lwx_sgx_250319_25.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 1.4%

Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

National Wages Council seeks public feedback on wage, employment-related issues

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening