You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand Q1 jobless rate inches up but coronavirus shock to be reflected in next quarter

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 8:24 AM

rk_wellington_060520.jpg
New Zealand's jobless rate rose to 4.2 per cent in the first quarter ahead of a strict lockdown that was enforced to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's jobless rate rose to 4.2 per cent in the first quarter ahead of a strict lockdown that was enforced to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

The headline figure was only slightly higher than a 4.0 per cent jobless rate in the last quarter and lower than forecasts by economists polled by Reuters who predicted a 4.3 per cent increase in the unemployment rate.

Employment rose 0.7 per cent quarter on quarter, while private sector wages rose 2.5 per cent on the year.

The data reflected the state of the labour market before the five-week alert level 4 lockdown, imposed in New Zealand to stem the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was eased on April 28 but several restrictions are still in place across the country.

"Any impact of Covid-19 on jobs are not yet being seen in this employment indicator," said Sue Chapman from Statistics New Zealand. "The lockdown didn't occur until the last week of March, so we're expecting limited impact on this month's numbers."

SEE ALSO

Airbnb slashes staff in effort to ride out pandemic

New Zealand is expecting hundreds of thousands of job losses in the coming months due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said the unemployment rate could be kept below 10 per cent, and return to 5 per cent in 2021 with additional government support.

"Although these data paint a positive picture, the reality is that lives and livelihoods are being significantly affected by the Covid-19 crisis, and the labour market is deteriorating," ANZ senior economist Liz Kendall said.

The government will announce its annual budget next week while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) sits on May 13 to decide its monetary policy. Ms Kendall said more fiscal initiatives can be expected at the budget and RBNZ may double its quantitative easing programme.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump visits masks factory but declines to wear one

France daily coronavirus deaths rise to 330

As US reopens, businesses want protection from lawsuits

White House readies to scrap Trump's coronavirus task force

Singapore law firms tighten purse strings, adapt to changes in demand

March retail sales down 13.3%; Worse dive expected for April, May

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shareholder says CEO breached duties in Julian Ong stake buy

SERENE Tiong, an HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) shareholder and the defendant in a failed defamation lawsuit brought...

May 6, 2020 08:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Home-grown sofa maker HTL files for insolvency protection, cites cash flow problems

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-based sofa maker HTL, which owes various banks US$46 million (S$65 million), has filed for...

May 6, 2020 08:33 AM
Consumer

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat Covid-19

[BENGALURU] Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin...

May 6, 2020 08:30 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Markets closed on Wednesday for holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

May 6, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Trump visits masks factory but declines to wear one

[PHOENIX] US President Donald Trump visited a mask-making factory on Tuesday in his first major trip since the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.