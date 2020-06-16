You are here

New Zealand reports two new virus cases in 25 days

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 11:15 AM

New Zealand reported two cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, ending a three-and-a-half week spell without any fresh infections, health authorities said.
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand reported two cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, ending a three-and-a-half week spell without any fresh infections, health authorities said.

Both the new patients were recent arrivals from the UK, the health ministry said.

"The ministry can confirm today two new...

