You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand students walk out of class, kicking off global strike

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 8:33 AM

lwx_climatechange_150319_30.jpg
Thousands of school students walked out of class across New Zealand on Friday kicking off a global student strike against government inaction on climate change.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] Thousands of school students walked out of class across New Zealand on Friday kicking off a global student strike against government inaction on climate change.

"Climate change is worse than Voldemort", read one student's handmade sign, referring to the evil wizard in the hugely popular Harry Potter books and films.

"I bet dinosaurs thought they had time too", read another sign, as students and parents marched on parliament house in the capital Wellington.

Student protests were held in 30 towns and cities across New Zealand and are planned for capitals and cities across Australia, Europe and the United States later on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The marches are part of a worldwide student strike movement, which started in August 2018 when 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began protesting outside her parliament on school days. Norwegian lawmakers have nominated her for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The government just needs to change some things, which is why if we go on strike on a school day then they'll notice and they might actually do something about it," said 14-year-old New Zealand student Inese, who did not want her surname made public.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has pledged NZ$100 million (S$92.5 million) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, supports the student strikes, saying teenagers should not wait until they were old enough to vote to use their voice.

Ms Ardern's support of the students contrasts with politicians in Australia and Britain who have rebuked them for cutting class.

"For action on issues that they think is important, they should do that after school or on weekends," Australia's Minister for Education Dan Tehan told reporters ahead of protests in Melbourne.

Wellington parent Alex, who marched beside his 11-year-old son, disagreed. "It's a much better day of education...this is the greatest issue of our time," he said.

Scientists say the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, releases greenhouse gases that trap heat and lift global temperatures, causing more floods, droughts, heatwaves and rising sea levels.

At the 2015 Paris climate conference, countries pledged to work to limit the rise to 2 degrees Celsius (35 Fahrenheit), a step that will require a radical reduction in the use of coal and fossil fuels.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK's May wins Parliament’s backing for plan to delay Brexit

India’s top government adviser says the election won’t stop economic reforms

US blames Russia, Damascus after strikes in Syria's Idlib

Bank of Canada sees rising global debt as top threat to growth

Trump-Xi summit will not happen in March: Mnuchin

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_cbd_150319_3.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening