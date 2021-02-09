 New Zealand suspends Myanmar political, military ties after coup, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

New Zealand suspends Myanmar political, military ties after coup

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 1:29 PM

rk_jacindaardern_090221.jpg
New Zealand announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar on Tuesday, the first major international move to isolate the country's ruling junta following a coup.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar on Tuesday, the first major international move to isolate the country's ruling junta following a coup.

Unveiling the measures, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for the international community to "strongly condemn what we're seeing happen in Myanmar".

"After years of working hard to build a democracy in Myanmar, I think every New Zealander would be devastated to see what we've seen in recent days led by the military," she told reporters.

"Our strong message is we will do what we can from here in New Zealand." Ms Ardern said the measures would include travel bans on senior military figures.

Myanmar's military last week detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dozens of other members of her National League for Democracy party, ending a decade of civilian rule.

Ms Ardern said New Zealand wanted the UN Human Rights Council to hold a special session to discuss developments in Myanmar.

She added that New Zealand's aid programmes in Myanmar, worth about NZ$42 million (S$40.6 million) a year, would continue with safeguards that they did not benefit, or come under the control of, the military junta.

AFP

Five things to know about Temasek's leadership transition

Hong Kong's top court denies bail to media tycoon Jimmy Lai

More relief, social protection needed for Singapore's low-wage earners: study

Virus jabs for all regardless of immigration status, says UK

Japan says its world-class health system is buckling under Covid

Ho Ching to retire as Temasek CEO; Dilhan Pillay to take over on Oct 1

