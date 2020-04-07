You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand's central bank adds local government debt to stimulus plan

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 12:16 PM

AB_rbnz_070420.jpg
New Zealand's central bank on Tuesday said it would buy up to NZ$3 billion (S$2.56 billion) of local government debt to ease liquidity strains in the funding market as it moves to cushion the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] New Zealand's central bank on Tuesday said it would buy up to NZ$3 billion (S$2.56 billion) of local government debt to ease liquidity strains in the funding market as it moves to cushion the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said the new measure would expand on its Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme, which has been buying government debt.

"The Bank had observed signs of increasing illiquidity and dislocation in the Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) market in particular in recent weeks," it said in a statement.

The strain in this important market was "posing a significant risk to the transmission of monetary policy" and needed to be tackled, the bank said.

As a result, the bank's policy making committee held a conference call on April 4 to discuss the problem and authorise the purchase of LGFA debt.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia says 2020 budget deficit to rise to 4.7% after new stimulus: state news agency

The bank plans to buy up to NZ$3 billion of LGFA debt on the secondary market within the next 12 months, or about 30 per cent of the total LGFA debt on issue. The move takes the total size of the LSAP to NZ$33 billion.

The committee will update its economic assessment and the size and scope of the LSAP at its next meeting set for May 13, the bank added.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 12:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong consumer lender PrimeCredit explores sale

[HONG KONG] PrimeCredit Ltd, a Hong Kong consumer credit company, is exploring a sale of the business, according to...

Apr 7, 2020 12:19 PM
Companies & Markets

ACRA, SGX RegCo give companies more time to hold AGMs

THE Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) are...

Apr 7, 2020 12:16 PM
Government & Economy

General mask use OK where hand-washing, distancing difficult: WHO

[GENEVA] The WHO said Monday that facemasks could be justified in areas where hand-washing and physical distancing...

Apr 7, 2020 12:12 PM
Government & Economy

Australia job ads dive most in decade, taste of pain to come

[SYDNEY] Australian job advertisements suffered their largest drop in more than a decade in March amid strict social...

Apr 7, 2020 12:10 PM
Life & Culture

Joys of (virtual) Spring: Cambridge University streams online garden tours

[LONDON] Spring is normally a busy season for Cambridge University Botanic Garden but as Britain enters its third...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.