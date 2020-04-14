You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand's jobless rate could hit 26% if virus curbs extended: treasury

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 7:04 AM

nz_closedshops_140432.jpg
New Zealand's unemployment rate could reach 26 per cent if tough lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus are extended, treasury department forecasts released on Tuesday showed.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's unemployment rate could reach 26 per cent if tough lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus are extended, treasury department forecasts released on Tuesday showed.

New Zealand's offices, schools and non-essential services have been closed for the last three weeks. The government is expected to decide whether to extend the lockdown on April 20.

Treasury forecasts that mapped economic scenarios under different restriction levels showed that extending the current Level 4 alert, which is the highest, would increase unemployment by 17.5 per cent to 26 per cent.

If the lockdown is eased this month, unemployment would be around 13 per cent, it said.

Treasury estimated that declines in annual Gross Domestic Product in the year ending March 2021 would vary from around 13 per cent in the least restrictive scenario, to close to one-third if tight curbs are in place throughout the year.

SEE ALSO

Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

The modelling showed GDP falling around 25 per cent in the June quarter, followed by a 20 per cent rise in the September quarter if a greater range of economic activities was allowed to resume.

Deactivation of the alert level system by the June 2021 quarter would lead to a further pickup in activity, it said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said after the report was released that unemployment could be kept below 10 per cent, and return to 5 per cent in 2021 with additional government support.

"Work is already well advanced on further fiscal support," Mr Robertson said in a separate statement.

He said the economy could bounce back to be NZ$70 billion (S$60.4 billion) larger by 2024 than in 2019.

"The best way to protect the economy is to fight this virus, which is why we've acted swiftly and decisively to stamp out Covid-19. This will give our businesses and the economy the best chance to get going again on the other side," Mr Robertson said.

Extra government spending will cushion the blow by protecting jobs and supporting businesses, he added.

New Zealand has recorded five deaths from the coronavirus and the number of cases total 1,349.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

More must be done to tackle coronavirus crisis, says Eurogroup's Centeno

As US hits virus peak, warnings not to ease lockdown too soon

White House says talk of Trump firing Dr Fauci 'ridiculous'

Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: The Times

Macron extends virus lockdown in France until May 11

Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 06:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Pipeline operator sues Chesapeake Energy over payment dispute

[BENGALURU] Pipeline operator Glass Mountain LLC is suing troubled oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp for...

Apr 14, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

More must be done to tackle coronavirus crisis, says Eurogroup's Centeno

[LISBON] Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Monday the half-a-trillion euros of support for coronavirus-battered...

Apr 14, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

As US hits virus peak, warnings not to ease lockdown too soon

[WASHINGTON] The US coronavirus epidemic appears to be hitting its peak, but scientists are already warning a second...

Apr 14, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

White House says talk of Trump firing Dr Fauci 'ridiculous'

[WASHINGTON] The White House on Monday said that talk of President Donald Trump wanting to fire the government's top...

Apr 14, 2020 06:27 AM
Government & Economy

Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: The Times

[BENGALURU] British foreign minister Dominic Raab is set to announce on Thursday that the lockdown in the country...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.