You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Next US tariffs to drag China expansion below 6%, survey shows

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 10:47 AM

AK_uscon_2308.jpg
The new tariffs that US President Donald Trump has threatened on US$300 billion of Chinese goods would drag China's annual economic growth below 6 per cent, according to a Bloomberg survey, which would be the slowest expansion since 1990.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] The new tariffs that US President Donald Trump has threatened on US$300 billion of Chinese goods would drag China's annual economic growth below 6 per cent, according to a Bloomberg survey, which would be the slowest expansion since 1990.

Once introduced, the extra 10 per cent tariffs would cut up to 0.5 percentage point from gross domestic product expansion compared with the previous year, according to the survey of 14 economists by Bloomberg. With the nation's growth already forecast to slow to 6 per cent next year, that would drag it below the lower bound of the government's current economic target.

The outlook underlines what's at stake for the world's second-largest economy as it faces weakening demand at home and the downdraft of the trade war with the US However, Trump has already delayed some of the tariff increases due to take effect from Sept 1 amid economic turbulence, and face-to-face talks due to resume next month offer a chance for further reprieve.

"The US moves will pose some challenges to China's exports and economy, but overall, the impact is controllable," Ministry of Commerce Spokesman Gao Feng said in a press conference on Thursday. "China will be forced to retaliate if the US follows through with new tariffs," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new tariffs will subtract between 0.5 and 1 percentage points from China's export expansion, according to 7 of 12 analysts who answered a question on that. Currently the US will impose some of the tariffs from Sept 1, while the rest will go into effect in December.

Mr Trump said Wednesday that he's the "chosen one" to wage a trade war with China and asserted that he's winning.

"This is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House. He added: "Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one."

Even with the politically-sensitive 70th anniversary of the Communist Party approaching in October, policy makers are showing little sign of wanting to roll out large-scale stimulus to prop up the growth numbers.

Instead, officials have tweaked policy settings and are prioritizing stability. The authorities are mulling an increase in regional-government bond quotas that allow infrastructure spending, and the central bank has pushed through a reform that may lower borrowing costs.

In a separate survey, analysts said they didn't expect the People's Bank of China to cut its rates on medium-term funding next week.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Russia launches floating nuclear reactor in Arctic despite warnings

Japan, US negotiators fail to reach agreement on trade, to extend talks

Japan's July core inflation hovers at 2-yr low, adds pressure on BOJ

New Zealand central bank chief says pleased with current policy

Federal Reserve’s Kashkari says US shouldn’t ease bank capital rules

Google says YouTube campaign targeted Hong Kong protests

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

Aug 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Boustead Singapore, Baker Tech, Sakae

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly