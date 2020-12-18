You are here

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 4:00 PM

There were nine new imported coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Dec 18).
[SINGAPORE] There were nine new imported coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Dec 18). They were all placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said there were no community cases and none from worker's dormitories.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for