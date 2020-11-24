No active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore for the first time since Feb 3

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were no active Covid-19 clusters for the first time since Feb 3, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Nov 24).
This is after the cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk was closed as it had no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days....
