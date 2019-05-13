You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'No laughing matter': India's Modi mocked for tech gaffes

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 8:15 PM

file75a03768kwmumvooesg.jpg
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been roundly mocked for suggesting that radars are affected by clouds and boasting that he sent an email attachment years before the technology to do so was invented.
AFP

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been roundly mocked for suggesting that radars are affected by clouds and boasting that he sent an email attachment years before the technology to do so was invented.

Mr Modi, who is currently fighting to retain his premiership in a marathon election, claimed in a weekend television interview that he ordered air strikes on Pakistan in February because cloud cover would stop radar detection of Indian fighter jets.

"I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit," Mr Modi told News Nation in the interview, recounting the bombardment of what India claims was a militant training camp across the Pakistani border.

"(I thought) the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar... Ultimately I said there are clouds, let's go," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Modi has been using the air strikes during the country's election campaign to bolster his strongman image.

His Bharatiya Janata Party posted the comments on Twitter but soon deleted them as newspapers quoted experts rubbishing Mr Modi's claims, with the Kolkata-based Telegraph ridiculing the prime minister for his "shock and awe" disclosure.

Opposition politicians also piled in to taunt the 68-year-old.

"It seems no one clarified (to) the PM how radars work," tweeted Salman Soz, a senior member of the opposition Congress party.

"If that is the case, it is a very serious national security issue. No laughing matter!"

Social media jibes came thick and fast. One widely-shared internet meme featured a still from the blockbuster "Avengers" film franchise with Mr Modi superimposed among the superheroes.

Twitter users also had a field day over Modi's claim that he sent digital pictures as an email attachment in the late 1980s.

"I am likely the first person to use digital camera in India in 1987 or 88. Only a few people had emails then," Mr Modi had said in the same interview.

In reality, the first email attachment wasn't sent until 1992 by researcher Nathaniel Borenstein.

"The joke is not on Modi," tweeted academic and columnist Nissim Mannathukkaren.

"The joke is on the "educated" elite/middle class supporters of Modi who have made idiocy and ignorance fashionable."

AFP

Government & Economy

Small parties back Thai junta chief after rule change gave them seats

Trump warns China impasse to worsen if Xi retaliates on tariffs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%

UK PM May's party slumps to fifth place as pressure mounts for her to go

US agriculture secretary urges Japan to reach trade deal

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
4 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
5 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

Must Read

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 13, 2019
Garage

Fintech firm Marvelstone Group holds 'less than 1%' of media startup Tech in Asia

May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS inks pact to promote fintech collaboration between Singapore and China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening