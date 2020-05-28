You are here

No Singaporean and PR among the 373 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 3:26 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were no new Singaporean and permanent resident patients among the the 373 new coronavirus cases that were preliminarily confirmed on Thursday.

The last time there were no new Covid-19 cases here among citizens or permanent residents was on Feb 23. This was also the last...

