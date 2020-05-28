No Singaporean and PR among the 373 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] There were no new Singaporean and permanent resident patients among the the 373 new coronavirus cases that were preliminarily confirmed on Thursday.
The last time there were no new Covid-19 cases here among citizens or permanent residents was on Feb 23. This was also the last...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes