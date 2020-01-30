No US passengers evacuated from China show symptoms of virus: officials

None of the 195 US citizens evacuated on a chartered flight from the Chinese city at the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak to California have shown symptoms of infection, a senior US health official said Wednesday.

They have been assigned quarters at a military base in California where they will remain in isolation on a voluntary basis for 72 hours, said Nancy Messonnier of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

AFP