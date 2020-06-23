You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nokia to cut 1,200 jobs at Alcatel-Lucent in France

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Paris

NOKIA plans to eliminate 1,233 jobs at its Alcatel-Lucent subsidiary in France, slashing its workforce in the country by a third as it grapples with intense competition in the telecoms equipment market amid the launch of 5G networks, the company and unions said on Monday.

It is the fourth round of layoffs at hardware manufacturer Alcatel-Lucent in the four years since it was bought by Nokia in 2016, and the biggest by far. "It's a catastrophe," Bernard Tremulot of the CFDT labour union said after a meeting where management unveiled the plan.

Nokia said the job cuts, in research and support departments, were part of global cost-cutting efforts launched in late 2018, "in a market environment where pressure on costs remains very intense".

"Our goal is to increase operational efficiency, improve productivity and become more agile in terms of R&D, so we can reinforce our competitive positions and guarantee the group's long-term performance," it said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

France shakes off its virus blues as cinemas, casinos set to open

The move comes after Nokia's CEO Rajeev Suri said in March that he would step down in September, having overseen the company's transformation into a network systems company after its mobile phone business was decimated by the rise of Apple and Samsung. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Resilient supply chains come from greater connectivity: MAS chief

New licence terms for employment agencies to boost fair hiring: MOM

218 new Covid-19 cases; some patients visited supermarkets in Jalan Kayu, Serangoon North and Jurong West

WHO warns pandemic accelerating, as Brazil reaches 50,000 deaths and Europe eases curbs

ECB looks to defuse German legal time bomb risking stimulus

Trump puts re-election ahead of national security: John Bolton

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

EU presses China over trade, warns on Hong Kong law

[BRUSSELS] The European Union told China on Monday to make good on a promise to open up its economy and warned of "...

Jun 23, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Religious events helping to spread coronavirus, WHO says

[GENEVA] Many countries that have been successful in tackling the novel coronavirus are seeing an increase in cases...

Jun 23, 2020 12:06 AM
Banking & Finance

US Supreme Court sets limits on SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Monday placed limits on the Securities and Exchange Commission's practice of...

Jun 22, 2020 11:58 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales drop 9.7% in May

[WASHINGTON] Battered by the coronavirus, US existing home sales posted their third straight monthly decline in May...

Jun 22, 2020 11:39 PM
Technology

Need for speed: Japan supercomputer is world's fastest

[TOKYO] Japan's Fugaku supercomputer, built with government backing and used in the fight against coronavirus, is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.