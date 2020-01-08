You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North America trade deal advances in US Senate but delay possible

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 6:45 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate Tuesday took a step toward ratification of the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada, but final timing remained in doubt amid an impasse over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

The Senate Finance Committee easily signed off on legislation to implement the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement weeks after it cleared the House of Representatives in a rare show of bipartisanship, and following years of international negotiations.

"I'm confident that this bill is going to make it to the president's desk," the panel's chairman Senator Chuck Grassley said shortly before the 25-3 vote in favour of ratification.

But lack of clarity over the looming impeachment trial has left USMCA timing up in the air.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in December that his chamber would likely turn to the USMCA only after completing Mr Trump's trial on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

SEE ALSO

China won't hike grain import quotas for US trade deal

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so far refusing to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, Mr McConnell stressed last week that senators could turn to "ordinary business."

Complicating matters, the USMCA reportedly is being subjected to a procedural move that would require the bill to be referred to several other committees of jurisdiction for approval, which could delay a final vote by days or weeks.

"That's something I wasn't aware of until yesterday and I think that's going to be a problem," Mr Grassley said, according to Politico.

Though the rewritten Nafta was signed in 2018, House Democrats had held up the pact's ratification for a year, demanding greater assurances that Mexico could be held to its commitments to labor reforms called for in the agreement.

Most US lawmakers now appear to favour the bill, making it likely to win Senate approval, especially with Mr Trump's support.

"A vote for USMCA is a vote for improved market access, more US manufacturing, and a more level playing field for American workers, farmers, and service providers," said Senator Rob Portman, from the Midwestern industrial state of Ohio.

AFP

Government & Economy

Central banks might struggle to fight deep downturn: Carney

Carlos Ghosn's wife says she wasn't in the loop about his escape

Johnson to press EC president for quick trade talks

Fed signals high bar for rate move while Iran tensions simmer

Productivity tops Singapore SME priority list in 2020: poll

Dominant US service sector revs up in December

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

Boeing changes stance, recommends 737 MAX simulator training for pilots

[LAS VEGAS] Boeing said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they...

Jan 8, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

Central banks might struggle to fight deep downturn: Carney

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said central banks might not be able to fight off a sharp economic...

Jan 8, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

Carlos Ghosn's wife says she wasn't in the loop about his escape

[PARIS] Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole said on Tuesday she was not in the loop about his audacious...

Jan 8, 2020 06:36 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks slide amid geopolitical uncertainty

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks lost more ground, closing lower again on Tuesday amid volatility over escalating...

Jan 8, 2020 06:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 1% as investors reassess Middle East risks

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell almost 1 per cent on Tuesday, surrendering some recent gains as investors reconsidered...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly