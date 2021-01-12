You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea in show of force after lambasting US

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

NORTH Korea appeared to stage a military parade as part of a grand party congress that laid out the scale of the challenge US President-elect Joe Biden faces to rein in Kim Jong Un's nuclear programme.

There were signs that North Korea held a parade late Sunday evening, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday, in what would be the second such event in since October. US and South Korean intelligence officials were tracking the movements in Pyongyang, the joint chiefs said, which could provide more insight into recent military advances by the regime.

The event came amid a Workers' Party Congress, in which Mr Kim renewed his sabre-rattling toward the US and outlined plans for a broad upgrade of his nuclear forces to improve his capacity to strike across the Pacific. In a chilling warning to the incoming Biden administration, North Korea declared the US its "biggest main enemy" and predicted that Washington's "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang would remain no matter who comes to power.

The congress - only the third such event in the past four decades - signalled a contentious approach toward the new administration after three largely fruitless meetings with US President Donald Trump. North Korea has a history of testing new US presidents with provocations as a way to pressure them to return to the negotiating table.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The event also ushered in political changes that would likely be analysed for months, with the congress' main report running some 13,500 words in English.

Mr Kim received the new title of "general secretary" of the ruling party - a moniker previously reserved for his late father. Meanwhile, his prominent sister, Kim Yo Jong, was left off a list of alternate members of the Politburo without explanation. But she was given a seat of honour just behind the leader, undercutting speculation that she had fallen from favour.

North Korea's weapons plans include making smaller and lighter nuclear weapons, proceeding with the development of large warheads and improving the ability to strike targets within 15,000 kilometers - or all of the continental US. Mr Kim is seeking to develop solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and nuclear-powered submarines while strengthening intelligence-gathering capabilities with satellites, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"It lights a fire under the Biden administration," said Ankit Panda, a Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"Kim is making clear that if Biden decides not to prioritise North Korea policy, Pyongyang will resume testing and qualitatively advancing its nuclear capabilities in ways that would be seriously detrimental for Washington and Seoul."

North Korea launched a long-range rocket and a detonated a nuclear device after Barack Obama took power in 2009. Mr Trump was welcomed with a series of ballistic missile tests that culminated with the November 2017 launch of an ICBM that experts said could deliver a nuclear warhead to the entire US.

While Mr Kim did leave the door open for further talks with the US, he reaffirmed his longstanding demand that Washington drop its "hostile policy", a collection of grievances that include the presence of American troops on the peninsula. He put a similar condition on restoring ties with South Korea, a request that appeared intended to put strain on the alliance between Seoul and Washington.

North Korea's sanctions-battered economy was dealt further blows last year by natural disasters and Mr Kim's decision to shut borders due to the coronavirus. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

AGC reviewing training for prosecutors

Continued global cooperation key to recovery: Heng Swee Keat

Calls for Malaysia to have stronger Covid strategy

New Senior Counsel appointed from public, private and academic sectors

China to push tech giants to share consumer credit data, say sources

WHO to probe virus origins in China as infections rise globally

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 12:43 AM
Government & Economy

House Democrats set in motion bid to remove Trump from office

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats on Monday began an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office with a demand...

Jan 12, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon, jabs can be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

[SINGAPORE ] Covid-19 vaccine centres that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be up and...

Jan 12, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central...

Jan 11, 2021 11:48 PM
Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion,...

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for