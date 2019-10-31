You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 6:55 PM

doc77rt75ooe4i1jpkcfz7_doc77rsjbjanba1miilon6.jpg
People watch a TV broadcast showing a file footage for a news report on North Korea firing two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019.
REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korea fired two projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, according to the Japanese coast guard and South Korea's military.

The two "unidentified projectiles" were fired Thursday afternoon from South Phyongan Province, in the centre of the country, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

Japanese authorities said that they landed outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles from land.

"Objects that appeared to be ballistic missiles were launched from North Korea," Japan's defence ministry said in a statement. "They did not land within our territory."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The American air base at Misawa, 1,127 km north of Tokyo, posted a "real world missile alert" and urged personnel to seek shelter, before later issuing an "all clear."

SEE ALSO

North Korea says no nuclear talks unless US stops hostile policies

The afternoon launch timing was a departure from this year's string of tests, which usually took place around dawn.

It also occurred on the day that South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the funeral of his mother, who died on Tuesday.

In a message delivered via the border village of Panmunjom late on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had expressed "deep condolences" and "consolation" over Mr Moon's loss, his office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited an unnamed military source who said that movements of transporter erector launchers (TEL), used to fire missiles, had been detected in North Korea.

South Korea's National Security Council held an emergency meeting after the launch on Thursday, and expressed its concern about what it called "short-range projectiles."

"Our military is maintaining a readiness posture while tracking and monitoring related developments in preparation for another launch," the JCS said in a statement after the launches on Thursday.

Kim Dong-yup, a former navy officer who teaches at Seoul's Kyungnam University, said the launches could be a so-called "running test fire" of a recently developed multiple-rocket system, with the aim of fine-tuning the system for full production.

Relations between the two Koreas have cooled since a flurry of personal meetings between Moon and Kim last year, and denuclearisation negotiations between North Korea and the United States appear stalled.

On Sunday, North Korea said there had been no progress in North Korea-United States relations.

Mr Kim has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington, and in the Sunday statement a senior North Korean official said it would be a mistake for the United States to ignore that deadline.

North Korea has tested several new missile designs this year, including a new submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from a platform in the sea on Oct 2.

It says the missiles are necessary to defend against new warplanes and weapons acquired by South Korea, including the advanced F-35 stealth fighter jet.

North Korea has also accused the United States and South Korea of continuing hostile policies, including military drills.

On Monday, South Korea began its annual Hoguk military exercises, which it says are for self defence.

North Korean state media, however, blasted the drill as practice for invading the North, and said "South Korean military warmongers are driving the situation into an extreme one."

American officials have played down recent tests, saying they were short-range missiles. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong crashes into recession as protests hit economy

Lui Tuck Yew to be Singapore's next ambassador to China

Singapore businesses mixed on near-term prospects amid uneven growth: polls

Indonesia Q3 foreign direct investment rises 17.8% y-o-y

Bank of Japan sends clearer signal of rate cut chance; keeps policy steady

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Oct 31, 2019 06:20 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares add 0.7% on Thursday

OPENING 0.3 per cent higher, the STI built on the week’s positives, adding to those early gains, to close the month...

Oct 31, 2019 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 17.98...

Oct 31, 2019 05:13 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong crashes into recession as protests hit economy

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy contracted sharply in the third quarter as it entered a recession, exceeding...

Oct 31, 2019 04:56 PM
Transport

Malaysia to proceed with JB-S'pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir

MALAYSIA has decided to proceed with a cross-border MRT link project with Singapore, with proposals to amend the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly