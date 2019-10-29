You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 4:55 PM

doc77qqnsp8ay0p0o9c334_doc77ol9u3aliceq6l92z7.jpg
Mr Kim said last week he wanted the "shabby" and "capitalist" facilities at Mt Kumgang resort removed and rebuilt, in the latest blow to South Korean hopes of reducing tensions between two nations still technically at war.
REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korea has rejected a South Korean offer to hold talks about the future of joint tourism facilities that leader Kim Jong Un recently ordered dismantled, the South's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday.

Mr Kim said last week he wanted the "shabby" and "capitalist" facilities at Mt Kumgang resort removed and rebuilt, in the latest blow to South Korean hopes of reducing tensions between two nations still technically at war.

On Monday, the Unification Ministry, which handles relations with its northern neighbour, said it had proposed talks with North Korea on how to handle the facilities.

However, North Korean officials rejected that idea and said they would only discuss the matter by exchanging documents, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When South Korean tourists were allowed to visit to Mt Kumgang beginning in 1998, several South Korean firms including Hyundai Asan Corp and Ananti Inc, invested in the project.

SEE ALSO

North Korea asks South to discuss removal of 'capitalist' Mt Kumgang facilities

The programme was suspended in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot dead a South Korean tourist who had wandered unknowingly into a military area.

"The government will closely cooperate with business operators on the Mt Kumgang tourism issue and draw up countermeasures, on the principle that all issues of inter-Korean relations should be resolved through dialogue and consultation," the ministry said in the statement.

Reopening the site to new South Korean tours has been touted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as a way to improve relations between the two Koreas, whose 1950-53 war ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

International sanctions over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme block most overt investment or financial transactions with the country, however, and Pyongyang has shown increasing frustration with Seoul's inability to move ahead with any kind of joint economic or tourism plans.

REUTERS

 

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 04:50 PM
Banking & Finance

China state paper urges calm after blockchain stocks, bitcoin soar

[SHANGHAI] Chinese state media urged investors to remain rational and not take Beijing's support for blockchain as a...

Oct 29, 2019 04:41 PM
Life & Culture

Fibre in fruits and grains protects against diverticulitis

[NEW YORK] About a decade ago, Michael Valenti of Woodstock, New York, suddenly developed severe pain in the lower...

Oct 29, 2019 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong stocks end lower

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Tuesday with technology firms hit by profit taking after the...

Oct 29, 2019 04:25 PM
Stocks

European stock markets dip at open

[LONDON] European stock markets eased at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

Oct 29, 2019 04:17 PM
Life & Culture

Sotheby’s switches CEOs two weeks before auction season

[NEW YORK] New bosses generally bring in their own people. Nevertheless, the art world was surprised to learn on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly