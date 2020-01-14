You are here

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US: South Korea's Moon

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 9:36 AM

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday there was no need to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearisation dialogue between the United States and North Korea, adding Pyongyang has not yet shut the door to more talks.

Mr Moon said US President Donald Trump's recent letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a good sign that underscores his commitment to dialogue with Pyongyang. Mr Moon was speaking at a news conference at the presidential Blue House.

