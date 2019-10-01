You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea says to hold nuclear talks with US on Saturday

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 10:29 PM

[SEOUL] NORTH Korea and the United States will hold working-level nuclear talks on Saturday, Pyongyang said, signalling the resumption of dialogue that has been effectively stalled since the collapse of a summit in February.

The two sides agreed to have "preliminary contact" on Oct 4 and hold negotiations the following day, the North's Vice-Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

"It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-US relations," she added, without disclosing a venue.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus later confirmed the talks, which she said would happen "within the next week".

Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been gridlocked since a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in February ended without a deal.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Facilities management industry mulls over climate change challenges

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Government unveils new portal for firms applying for food-related licences

Police shoot Hong Kong protester in chest during clashes: source

UK PM Johnson to submit Brexit grand bargain but Ireland sceptical

German manufacturing recession deepens in September

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly