You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea says US extension of sanctions 'a hostile act'

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 11:20 AM

nwy_USNK_240619_95_2x.jpg
The White House extended last week six executive orders containing sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes by one year.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] The recent US extension of sanctions against North Korea was an act of hostility and an outright challenge to an historic summit between the two countries in Singapore last year, Pyongyang's state media said on Wednesday.

The White House extended last week six executive orders containing sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes by one year.

An unidentified North Korean foreign ministry spokesman called the move a "manifestation of the most extreme hostile acts" in a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Masters of what universe? Central bankers in a bind as G20 bickers over trade

Malaysia's May inflation stays at 0.2% from year ago, just below forecast

New Zealand flags rate cut likely as economy slows

Japan's biggest opposition party shuns rival merger ahead of July 21 election

1.7m Singaporeans to benefit from S$1 billion in GST vouchers, Medisave top-ups

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

Jun 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPH Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, Oxley, Manulife US Reit, Indofood Agri

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening