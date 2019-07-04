You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea says US 'hell-bent' on sanctions despite Trump-Kim meeting

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 6:59 AM

nwy_north korea_040719_27_2x.jpg
North Korea complained on Wednesday after the United States sent a letter urging countries to send back North Korean workers, on the same day that President Donald Trump invited Kim Jong Un to meet.
PHOTO: AFP

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] North Korea complained on Wednesday after the United States sent a letter urging countries to send back North Korean workers, on the same day that President Donald Trump invited Kim Jong Un to meet.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations said the letter sent to all UN member-states showed that the United States is "practically more and more hell-bent on the hostile acts" against North Korea, even though it is promoting dialogue.

The letter from the United States, along with Britain, France and Germany, was sent on June 29, the day Mr Trump tweeted that he would like to shake Kim's hand and say hello during his visit to the demilitarised zone on the Korean peninsula.

Mr Trump met with Kim on Sunday, becoming the first US president to step onto North Korean soil at the demilitarised zone. He said the two leaders agreed to start working-level talks on a denuclearization deal, ending a standstill.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"What can't be overlooked is the fact that this joint letter game was carried out by the permanent mission of the United States to the UN under the instruction of the State Department, on the very same day when President Trump proposed (for) the summit meeting," said a press statement from the North Korean mission.

The US letter called on all countries to apply sanctions provisions that call for the return of all North Korean workers by the end of 2019.

UN experts estimate that tens of thousands of North Koreans are sent abroad every year, mostly to China and Russia, working in slave-like conditions to generate hard currency revenue for Pyongyang.

"We do not thirst for lifting of sanctions," the North Korean mission said, adding that it was "quite ridiculous" for the United States to consider sanctions as a "panacea for all problems."

UN sanctions resolutions have banned all new contracts with North Korean workers and states all countries with existing workers will send them back by the end of 2019.

The UN Security Council has adopted a series of sanctions in response to the North's ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

AFP

Government & Economy

34 employees trapped in Canadian potash mine

Von der Leyen to present EU 'vision' within fortnight

China and Britain wage war of words over Hong Kong

Trump warns Iran threats will 'come back to bite you'

IMF approves US$6b loan for Pakistan

US reviews export requests to Huawei with 'highest scrutiny': US Commerce Dept

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 PODCAST: Actionable financial tips for young parents with children (Money Hacks, Ep 48)

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

BT_20190704_JEBLURB4_3825613.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Weekend

Passion projects

yhmanufacturing.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Government & Economy

June PMI falls to 3-year low; electronics contraction continues

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening