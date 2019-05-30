You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea steps up UN campaign for return of seized ship

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 6:49 AM

BP_cargo ship_300519_17.jpg
North Korea on Wednesday stepped up a diplomatic campaign at the United Nations to secure the release of a cargo ship seized by the United States, warning there could be "undesirable consequences" if no action is taken.
PHOTO: AFP

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] North Korea on Wednesday stepped up a diplomatic campaign at the United Nations to secure the release of a cargo ship seized by the United States, warning there could be "undesirable consequences" if no action is taken.

North Korean Ambassador Kim Song offered the warning in a meeting with UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo to press Pyongyang's demands that the world body intervene, the North Korean mission said.

The United States announced on May 9 that it had impounded the state-owned Wise Honest, arguing that it was being used to export North Korean coal, in violations of UN sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

The seizure came amid heightened tensions after Pyongyang's recent short-range missile launches, and with talks deadlocked since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Wise Honest, one of the largest cargo ships in North Korea's fleet, was detained in Indonesia in April 2018, loaded with North Korean coal.

After it was seized by the US, the ship was taken to American Samoa, where it is docked at Pago Pago.

The North Korean ambassador wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 18 to ask for "urgent measures" to return the Wise Honest.

A UN spokesman declined to comment on the meeting between Mr Kim and Ms DiCarlo, the under-secretary-general for political affairs, but said the UN sanctions committee should address the matter.

The Security Council will on Thursday hear a report from the sanctions committee on North Korea.

 

AFP

Government & Economy

South Africa slashes cabinet size, appoints 50% women

US-UAE defence agreement comes into force

Xi broke promise on South China Sea: Top US general

US-China trade war of words heads for Fox cable TV face-off

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picked up: MOM

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BT_20190530_JASPH30_3795610.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening