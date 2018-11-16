You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea 'tests high-tech new weapon': report

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 6:55 AM

2018-10-31t213021z_7382083_rc17e79f8c10_rtrmadp_3_northkorea-politics.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the testing of a "high-tech" new weapon, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday according to Yonhap news agency.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the testing of a "high-tech" new weapon, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday according to Yonhap news agency.

"Kim Jong Un inspected the testing of a newly developed high-tech tactical weapon at the Academy of National Defence Science," Yonhap cited the North's state broadcaster as saying.

It said the test was successful but did not specify the type of device involved.

The "high-tech tactical weapon" had been developed over a long period and "builds impregnable defences of our country and strengthens the fighting power of our people's army", it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pyongyang's suspension of nuclear weapon and ballistic missile tests has been key to this year's rapid diplomatic developments and North Korean-US negotiations, and has been repeatedly praised by President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump and Kim met in a historic summit in Singapore in June, where they signed a vaguely-worded document on denuclearisation of the peninsula.

Progress has since stalled as Washington and Pyongyang spar over the meaning of the document, and a return to testing would cast grave doubts over the future of the process.

"That pit of dread you felt in your stomach when you read this is your reminder that the DPRK missile test pause is voluntary, partial, and can fail without notice if it isn't explicitly codified," Adam Mount of the Federation of American Scientists tweeted in response to the report, using the country's official acronym.

AFP

Government & Economy

Mexico ups interest rate, citing political uncertainty

Newly assertive Melania Trump puts the first back in First Lady

Florida officials order hand recount of ballots in tight Senate race

US calls Saudi indictments in Khashoggi case 'good first step'

US mail bomb suspect pleads not guilty in New York

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

Mak Yuen Teen.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX: No basis to suspend voluntary delistings amid consultation

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_UWASEAN16_3619298.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee confident RCEP deal can be inked in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening