You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim says "new path" inevitable if US demands unilateral action

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 9:39 AM

BP_KJU_010119_20.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday that his resolve for complete denuclearisation remains unchanged but he may have to seek a "new path" if the United States continues to demand unilateral action from North Korea.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday that his resolve for complete denuclearisation remains unchanged but he may have to seek a "new path" if the United States continues to demand unilateral action from North Korea.

In his New Year address, Mr Kim said there would be faster progress on denuclearisation if the United States takes corresponding action. He added that he is willing to meet US President Donald Trump at any time to produce results that the international community would welcome.

North Korea however would have "no option but to explore a new path in order to protect our sovereignty" if the United States "miscalculates our people's patience, forces something upon us and pursues sanctions and pressure without keeping a promise it made in front of the world," Mr Kim said.

It was not clear what "new path" the North Korean leader was referring to.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kim and Mr Trump vowed to work towards denuclearisation and build a "lasting and stable" peace regime at their landmark summit in Singapore in June, but both sides have since been struggling to make progress.

Pyongyang has demanded Washington lift sanctions and declare an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War in response to its initial, unilateral steps toward denuclearisation, including dismantling its only known nuclear testing site and a key missile engine facility.

Mr Kim also called for South Korea to "completely stop" joint military drills with the United States involving strategic assets, while multilateral negotiations should be pursued to build a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

"Now that North and South Korea decided on the path of peace and prosperity, we insist that joint military exercises with outside forces should no longer be allowed and deployment of war weapons such as outside strategic assets should be completely stopped," Mr Kim said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korea trade slips in another bearish sign for world economy

Australia's prime minister starts 2019 with pre-election sales pitch

Britain sends ships to tackle migrant crossing surge

7 dead and dozens missing in Russia building collapse

US Democrats maneuver to end shutdown, without Trump wall money

As Mattis exits, he tells US military to keep "faith in our country"

Editor's Choice

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_LMXCNMC_3656154.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CNMC expansion plans on track despite HK dual listing setback

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
4 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean
5 A quiet start to 2019 could signal the bull market is still alive

Must Read

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_EYTAX_3656288.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Broadening Singapore's tax base to sustain long-term growth

Jan 1, 2019
Garage

Singapore Life gets US$20m investment from listed US insurer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening