You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim stresses self-sufficient economy at a politburo meeting: KCNA

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 6:58 AM

ym-kim-080620.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a meeting of the politburo of the country's ruling Workers Party, where economic projects including the chemical industry were discussed, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a meeting of the politburo of the country's ruling Workers Party, where economic projects including the chemical industry were discussed, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

The two-day meeting comes at a time of economic uncertainty amid the global Covid-19 pandemic that is putting additional pressure on the North's economy, already battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear programme.

The meeting discussed "crucial issues arising in further developing the self-sufficient economy of the country and improving the standard of people's living," KCNA said.

The 13th political bureau meeting repeatedly stressed that the chemical industry is "a major thrust front of the national economy," it said.

"He stressed the need to give top priority to increasing the capacity for producing fertiliser," KCNA said, citing Kim.

SEE ALSO

North Korea criticises South Korea, threatens to close liaison office

After weeks of intense speculation about his health, KCNA reported Kim attended the opening of a fertiliser plant on May 1.

The meeting also emphasised construction of residential houses as a way to better North Korean's standard of living.

"Pointing out in detail the issues that have to be urgently settled to ensure living conditions of citizens in the city, the Supreme Leader stressed to take strong state measures for ensuring the living conditions of people including the construction of dwelling houses," KCNA reported.

Kim has made an unusually small number of outings in the past months, with his absence from a major holiday prompting speculation about his condition, as Pyongyang has stepped up measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

While North Korea says it has no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, South Korea's main intelligence agency has said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan Q1 GDP revised up to 2.2% annualised contraction

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk: Times

France reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,155

UK firms will need new equity to cope with Covid-19 debt surge: TheCityUK

Trump drifts from constitution, former military chief warns

UK slave trader's statue toppled in anti-racism protests

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, breaking through the 23,000-point mark as investors took heart from...

Jun 8, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Japan Q1 GDP revised up to 2.2% annualised contraction

[TOKYO] Japan's economy shrank an annualised 2.2 per cent in January-March, less than the initial estimate of a 3.4...

Jun 8, 2020 08:12 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Residence Trust to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index

ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) on Monday said it will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index...

Jun 8, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk: Times

[BENGALURU] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers...

Jun 8, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

France reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,155

[PARIS] France's coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose by 13 on Sunday to 29,155, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.