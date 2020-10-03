You are here

North Korea's Kim wishes Trump a speedy recovery: KCNA

Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 7:00 AM

nz_kju_031041.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Donald Trump after the US president's diagnosis with coronavirus, wishing him a quick recovery, state media said on Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Donald Trump after the US president's diagnosis with coronavirus, wishing him a quick recovery, state media said on Saturday.

"He offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady," the official Korean Central News Agency (...

Biden tests negative for coronavirus, heads to Michigan

Obama extends support to Trump, despite 'political fight'

Foreign business chambers worry about anti-foreigner sentiments

Stronger Singapore core will help tech firms cope with new labour rules: Iswaran

Optimism in Singapore manufacturing hints at recovery

Indonesia revising entry ban on travel from Singapore

