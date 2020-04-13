You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament meets amid global pandemic

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 8:25 AM

AB_kimjongun_130420.jpg
North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament gathered on Sunday, a day after leader Kim Jong Un presided over a ruling party politburo meeting where he called for strict measures to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament gathered on Sunday, a day after leader Kim Jong Un presided over a ruling party politburo meeting where he called for strict measures to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Photos released by state news agency KCNA on Monday showed hundreds of lawmakers sitting in close proximity to each other with no masks or other visible anti-infection measures.

North Korea has said it has tested at least 700 people and has put more than 500 in quarantine, but has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Reuters last week.

"The state emergency anti-epidemic campaign will continue to be intensified to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with a priority given to the life and safety of the people," said a report submitted to the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), according to KCNA.

North Korea took swift steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including blocking nearly all travel with neighbouring China and Russia, suspending international tourism and imposing long quarantines on thousands of people, including foreign diplomats.

SEE ALSO

Kia Motors wants to suspend 3 South Korean factories as virus hits exports: union

The SPA meeting came a day after leader Kim called for "more thorough state measures" to protect citizens from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The supreme assembly meets once a year to adopt the state budget and to exercise its constitutional mandate to approve key appointments and legal amendments, though Kim holds near absolute power in the country. Personnel changes also take place in the meeting.

Ri Son Gwon, a former defence commander who was promoted to foreign affairs minister earlier this year, was one of the newly appointed as members of the Cabinet and the State Affairs Commission (SAC) in the assembly.

The SPA was initially scheduled for Friday, but was postponed without explanation.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK finance minister says GDP may fall by up to 30% amid virus crisis: The Times

Churches empty on Easter Sunday as Europe virus toll tops 75,000

Police catch Paris church holding secret Easter service: source

Iran says US$1.6b claimed by US released in Luxembourg

Oil prices, virus, instability put Algeria on edge

China vows improvements for Africans after virus discrimination claims

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 08:27 AM
Transport

Kia Motors wants to suspend 3 South Korean factories as virus hits exports: union

[SEOUL] Kia Motors told its labour union in South Korea that it wants to suspend operations at three of its...

Apr 13, 2020 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

UK finance minister says GDP may fall by up to 30% amid virus crisis: The Times

[BENGALURU] Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) could fall by up to 30 per cent between April and June, Finance...

Apr 13, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investor sentiment heartened by rallies on Wall Street was offset by...

Apr 13, 2020 08:12 AM
Companies & Markets

Yongnam files notice of 3 straight years of losses; to hold AGM on June 29

STEELMAKER Yongnam Holdings on Monday gave notice that it recorded pre-tax losses for the three most recently...

Apr 13, 2020 07:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil, equities slip as Opec+ cut fails to lift confidence

[TOKYO] Oil prices and US stock futures dipped in early Monday trade as a landmark agreement by Opec and its allies...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.