You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Norway says Moscow told of 'gas explosion' on Russian sub

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 7:08 AM

[OSLO] Norway's radiation authority said on Tuesday that Moscow informed it there had been a gas explosion onboard a Russian sub on which a fire killed 14 crew - a claim Moscow strongly denied.

Moscow has revealed little about the incident or the vessel, claiming it was deep-water research submersible, but Russian media reports have said it was a secretive nuclear-powered mini-submarine.

"There has been a gas explosion, confirmed by the Russian authorities", Per Strand, director of the Norwegian Radiation Protection Authority (NRPA), told AFP.

"We are waiting for information from the Russian side about whether there was a reactor onboard the submarine," he told AFP, adding that NRPA had not noticed an increase in radiation levels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Russia's defence ministry quickly denied the claim.

"There were no notifications sent to the Norwegian side regarding the Russian science research deep water apparatus," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry earlier said that 14 Russian seaman were killed on Monday by inhaling poisonous fumes after a fire broke out on a submersible studying sea floor terrain in the far north.

However the Novaya Gazeta newspaper cited sources as saying that the accident took place on a nuclear mini-submarine AS-12, also known as Losharik, which is capable of going to extreme depths.

Little is known about the AS-12, which was launched in 2003 and is designated for research, rescue and special military operations.

Of the 14 victims, seven were the highest rank given out in the Russian navy, suggesting that it was not an ordinary assignment. It is unknown how many were on board the sub.

The fire was put out and the vessel is now at a military base in the northern city of Severomorsk which is located on the Kola Peninsula above the Arctic Circle.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a full investigation to find what caused the "tragedy".

AFP

Government & Economy

Reconsider Saudi G-20 after Khashoggi killing, UN expert says

US senator says Libya shipments could end UAE arms sales

UK economy may need more help as trade war, Brexit risks grow: BoE's Carney

Electrical engineer found guilty in China weapons tech export plot

Federal Reserve won't ignore signals but markets not always right: Mester

Trudeau 'confident' that Trump backed Canada in China G-20 talks

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

Must Read

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

dw-sgskyline-190630.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bucks regional M&A downtrend with 154% jump in H1 deal value

BT_20190703_CNOPEN3_3824645.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

China to scrap foreign ownership limits in financial sector in 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening