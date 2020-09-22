You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Norway wealth fund may move US$50b into US stocks from Europe

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Oslo

NORWAY'S US$1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada, while cutting its holdings in Europe, the country's minority government said on Monday.

The proposal to parliament follows an earlier recommendation by the Norwegian central bank, the fund's manager, and could add investments of US$50 billion in US stocks, a Reuters calculation showed, based on government data.

"The changes we are proposing will ensure the investments better represent the distribution of value creation in listed companies globally," Minister for Finance Jan Tore Sanner said in a statement.

The world's largest sovereign fund has historically given a higher weighting in its portfolio to European stock markets, focusing on countries that Norway does the most trade with, and a lower weighting to those of North America.

SEE ALSO

Norway wealth fund may move US$50b into US stocks from Europe

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It will continue to favour Europe however, the proposal showed, but to a lesser degree than in the past.

A move to full neutrality would have shifted well over US$100 billion out of Europe, according to finance ministry data.

While the fund currently owns about 1.5 per cent of all stocks globally, its ownership in Europe amounts to 2.6 per cent of all listed shares while its holdings in the Americas is only just over one per cent.

Despite its lower weighting, North America represented 41.6 per cent of the fund's overall US$760 billion stock market holdings at end-June and would rise to 48 per cent under the amended framework, while Europe would decline to 26.5 per cent from 33 per cent currently.

The minority centre-right cabinet of Prime Minister Erna Solberg must seek approval from parliament for any major strategic shifts at the fund, a process that could take months to complete and which may involve making compromises.

The central bank has said its advice was not based on any particular view on future return in individual markets or regions.

The fund last rejigged its regional weighting in 2012 and has since reduced its exposure to European shares from 50 per cent of the total equity holdings to 33.5 per cent by the end of 2019. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

The business benefits of a healthy workforce

Singapore brand mark to be introduced for local lifestyle products

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

China goes all out to avert unemployment crisis

Yangon in lockdown as Covid-19 infections soar ahead of Myanmar elections in Nov

Jakarta readies more beds as virus overwhelms health system

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 12:12 AM
Life & Culture

HBO dramas dominate ratings-challenged virtual Emmy awards

[NEW YORK] The more the TV business changes, the more the Emmy Awards stay the same.

Sep 21, 2020 11:57 PM
Transport

Lufthansa to cut more jobs as it loses 500m euros a month

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa said Monday it will slash more jobs on top of 22,000 previously announced cuts and put more...

Sep 21, 2020 11:50 PM
Technology

ByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement

[NEW YORK] ByteDance and Oracle Corp issued conflicting statements on Monday over the terms of an agreement they...

Sep 21, 2020 11:34 PM
Technology

Study suggests dengue may provide some immunity against Covid-19

[RIO DE JANEIRO] A new study that analysed the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil has found a link between the spread of...

Sep 21, 2020 11:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture will put pivot to artificial intelligence to Oct 7 shareholder vote

CATALIST-LISTED kitchen-equipment supplier Kitchen Culture Holdings has called for a shareholder vote on Oct 7 over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

Universal Studios Singapore and Plaza Singapura visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.