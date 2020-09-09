You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 8:47 PM

file7c95h2ewjn7m4kbailj.jpg
A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the second time he has put forward the US president for the honour.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OSLO] A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the second time he has put forward the US president for the honour.

Thousands of people are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, including members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides on the award, declined to comment.

"It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal," Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of parliament for the right-wing Progress Party, told Reuters.

Mr Tybring-Gjedde, who nominated Mr Trump for the 2019 award for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea, said he also nominated him this year because of the US troop withdrawal from Iraq.

SEE ALSO

Trump ready to pay own cash in uphill fight for reelection

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last year Mr Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but he complained he probably would never get the honour. Former President Barack Obama, a nemesis of M Trump, won the prize in 2009 just months into his first term in office.

Nominations for this year's award closed on Jan 31 and the winner will be announced on Oct 9 in Oslo.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Russia's RDIF to sell 32m Covid-19 vaccine doses to Mexico firm: source

75 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

AG Lucien Wong has recused himself from review of ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

Japan's Suga says strong economy necessary to pursue fiscal reform

US firms in China increasingly fear soured ties will last for years: survey

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 08:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly's unit enters joint venture to run coffeeshops in Bukit Batok and Aljunied

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kimly Makan...

UPDATED 4 min ago
Sep 9, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunningdale Tech issues holding announcement about possible transaction

SUNNINGDALE Tech has been approached in relation to a possible transaction involving the company's shares, the...

Sep 9, 2020 07:12 PM
Consumer

LVMH drops US$16b Tiffany takeover, battle lines drawn

[PARIS] French luxury goods giant LVMH said it would walk away from its planned US$16 billion takeover of US ...

UPDATED 1 hour 18 min ago
Sep 9, 2020 07:07 PM
Banking & Finance

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group cuts 865 jobs

[LONDON] Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds is making 865 redundancies, as lenders resume cost-cutting measures...

Sep 9, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias asks Accordia Golf Trust manager to address concerns over planned divestment

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, has asked the management of Accordia Golf Trust (AGT) to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

AG Lucien Wong has recused himself from review of ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

75 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.